Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.09 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

