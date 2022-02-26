Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.08. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

