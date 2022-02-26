Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.00 ($26.14).

ETR AIXA opened at €19.35 ($21.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($30.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.91 and its 200 day moving average is €20.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

