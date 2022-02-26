Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

AKAM traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,730. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

