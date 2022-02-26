Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.