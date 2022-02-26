Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $66.49. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alarm.com shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 2,139 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

