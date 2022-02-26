Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.14.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average of $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

