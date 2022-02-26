Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 814 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

