Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.