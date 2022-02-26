Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,188,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.