Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

