Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Sells $452,910.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

