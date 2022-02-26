Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.28.

NYSE BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.25. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

