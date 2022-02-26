Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Alico has raised its dividend by 600.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 186.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

