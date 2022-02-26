Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,464. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

