Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $673.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $669.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany has a one year low of $605.14 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

