Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,198.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $405,137.66 and $3,198.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.49 or 0.07071147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.53 or 0.99769120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

