Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.83

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATST opened at GBX 963 ($13.10) on Friday. Alliance Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 868 ($11.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 84 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,193.80). Also, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 1,112 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($13.11) per share, with a total value of £10,719.68 ($14,578.65). In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,870.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

