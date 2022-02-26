AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $28,804,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 476,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,414. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.