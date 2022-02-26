Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

