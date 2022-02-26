AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 82,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AlloVir by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,280 shares of company stock worth $357,092 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AlloVir Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.