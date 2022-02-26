AllSafe Market Cap Achieves $88,830.25 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $88,830.25 and approximately $26.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

