Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.61.

AIMC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 995,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,120. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

