Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AMRC opened at $58.42 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Several research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
