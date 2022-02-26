Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMRC opened at $58.42 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

