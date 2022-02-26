American International Group Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $512.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

