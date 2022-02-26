American International Group Inc. Sells 4,966 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Amundi purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

