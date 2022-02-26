American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cigna by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $232.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

