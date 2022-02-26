American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,442. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

