American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AWK traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.