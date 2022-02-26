American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $182.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.60.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.