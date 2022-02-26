Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.77.

AMP stock opened at $302.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.53. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $213.38 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

