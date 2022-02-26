Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,284 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18,121% compared to the typical volume of 29 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,478 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

