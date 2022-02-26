Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

