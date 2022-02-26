Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AMYT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

