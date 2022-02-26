Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $162.12. 2,741,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,388. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

