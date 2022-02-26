Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to announce $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.35 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CIVB stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.