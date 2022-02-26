Analysts Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 0.48 on Monday, reaching 54.77. 56,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,819. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 57.41.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.