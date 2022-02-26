Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

