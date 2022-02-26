Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to post $86.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 70,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,268. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

