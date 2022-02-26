Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.10). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

