Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Methanex reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.88. 470,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 84,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

