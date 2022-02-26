Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.30). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after buying an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $23,341,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $23,360,000.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 766,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,252. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

