Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 1,569,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

