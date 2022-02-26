Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $9.70 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 587.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $37.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $259.80 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 687,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $20,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 220,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

