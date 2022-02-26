Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ ADAP remained flat at $$2.69 on Friday. 375,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,522. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 931,372 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.