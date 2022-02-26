Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to report $108.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.25 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

