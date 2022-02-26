Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report $363.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.20 million. Infinera posted sales of $330.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

INFN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,697. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $8,733,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

