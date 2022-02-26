Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 755,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

