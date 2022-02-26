Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE QTWO opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

