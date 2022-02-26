Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 185.35 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

